2017 tourism season kicks off in Fife

World class golfing tournaments, archaeological digs and a harbourside food festival are amongst a number of great events taking place in Fife this year.

Manuela Calchini, VisitScotland’s regional director for Fife, said: “As the 2017 tourism season gets into full swing in Fife, we have much to be excited about.

Manuela Calchini, VisitScotland regional director. Pic: Chris Watt.

“On top of some returning favorites, such as the Crail Food Festival in June and the Pittenweem Arts Festival in August, we also have a number of new attractions to look forward to this year.

“This month will see the much anticipated opening of the Dunfermline Carnegie Library and Galleries. The Galleries will bring the past, present and future of one of Scotland’s ancient Royal capitals to life, showcasing historic collections and amazing built heritage.

“The attraction will provide a new focal point for Dunfermline’s Heritage Quarter and is a major step in unlocking the whole town’s potential as a truly high quality destination.

“Later in the season, we will see the opening of a new distillery in the region too. Lindores Abbey Distillery, currently being built at the 12th century abbey, will allow visitors to experience one of the whisky industry’s most historic locations when it opens later this summer.

“With production of ‘aqua vitae’ said to date back 500 years, Lindores Abbey has a fascinating story to tell and I’m sure it will prove a huge hit with aficionados of our national drink as well as those looking for a first taste of whisky history.”

The opening of Lindores Abbey Distillery and Visitor Centre is also perfectly timed as we celebrate the Year of History, Heritage and Archaeology.

Manuela said: “With over one third of visitors drawn to Scotland for its history and culture, the Year of History, Heritage and Archaeology is an exciting opportunity to relive Fife’s captivating past.

“Welcome to Fife have already been making the most of the themed year by running a fantastic competition online while The Scottish Fisheries Museum in Anstruther have a number of exhibitions and events planned to celebrate the East Neuk’s amazing past, including archeological digs throughout the summer.

“From medieval castles to ancient monuments, cultural traditions to our myths, stories and legends – the Year of History, Heritage and Archaeology is shining a spotlight of some of our greatest assets as well as our hidden gems.”

This year is also set to be another exciting one for golf in the Kingdom with the return of the star studded Dunhill Links in October. Before then, Fife will host one of only five major tournaments in the women’s professional golf when the Ricoh Women’s British Open tees off at Kingsbarns Golf Links for the very first time.

Manuela said: “Already renowned for its abundance of championship golf courses, Fife will once again provide a stage for some of the biggest dates on the golfing calendar this year.

“I’m particularly looking forward to the Ricoh Womens British Open at Kingsbarns as we continue the countdown to the Solheim Cup at Gleneagles in 2019. The biggest major in the women’s game outside of the USA, the tournament is sure to attract a big crowd at the impressive Kingsbarns Golf Links.”

“Golf events like the Ricoh British Women’s Open and the Dunhill Links don’t just provide great entertainment either - they represent a multi-million pound benefit to the region – generating jobs and enhancing the region’s economy.”

The tourism horizon in Fife – and indeed Scotland – is constantly changing and VisitScotland has positively responded to the change in the way in which visitors are accessing information and inspiration about their holiday, as well as the welcome they receive when arriving in Scotland.

Manuela added: “We have been working with businesses in the tourism industry over the last year or more to take advantage of advances in digital technology and while there is still a lot of work to do, we are pleased with the number of businesses signing up to schemes such as the VisitScotland information Partner Scheme, international partnerships and digital training opportunities.

“The way we market Fife is also changing. With the huge reach potential of digital and social media, we will, in collaboration with Fife Council and the Fife Tourism Partnership, be focusing on producing digital content for uploading to Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and Instagram. This gives us a huge opportunity to build joint resources which can be used by the industry and provides a much greater reach than ever before.”

“I would like to take this opportunity to wish everyone a fantastic tourism season – I look forward to working with you all to make it one of our best yet.”

To take part in Welcome to Fife’s Year of History, Heritage and Archelogy 2017 competition visit, www.welcometofife.com/HHA2017