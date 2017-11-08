2018 Hall of Fame tickets on sale this weekend

Get set for the great Hall Of Fame ticket scramble!

Seats for the 2018 show can be snapped up on Saturday morning – just days after this year’s event took place.

Raith Rovers Hall of Fame 2017: John McGlynn, the Gourlay Inductee on stage (Pic: George McLuskie)

And organisers are again expecting a very quick sell-out.

Monday saw a full house pack the Adam Smith Theatre to see seven seven more legends inducted.

It was another fantastic night filled with humour and reunions, on and off stage.

And now attention switches to the big ticket rush.

Raith Rovers Hall of Fame 2017: guest Ray Parlour on stage (Pic: George McLuskie)

The seventh annual Hall of Fame takes place on Monday, November 12, 2018, and tickets go on sale at Saturday at 10am.

They are only on sale in person from box office at the theatre, and are limited to four each.

There is no online sale.

Tickets for 2018 will be £30 per seat, and £60 for VIP – the first price rise since the show launched.

And after the huge demand for this year’s celebrations, organisers are again expecting an instant full house.

Alistair Cameron, one of the four people behind the Hall of Fame, said: “The demand for tickets this year was amazing.

“Even after we sold out, there were still people being added to the waiting list and asking for returns.

“It was hard turning so many people away, but the building was full.”

Monday’s show featured a host of Rovers’ legends, as well as guest stars Chris Kamara and Ray Parlour who joined host Bill Leckie on stage for a chat.

John McGlynn was the second Gourlay Inductee – named in memory of the late Ally Gourlay, one of the event founders – and Hall of Fame entry was bestowed upon Shaun Dennis, Paul Sweeney, Alex Penman, and Jackie Stewart.

George McLay was the last of the McCrae Battalion World War One heroes to be inducted, while Craig Brewster drove all the way from Plymouth to collect his award before departing to drive through the night in order to take training with Plymouth Argyle

Added Alistair: “Chris and Ray also went away with a hugely positive impression of the night, and of Raith Rovers.

“They were given a wonderful welcome, and loved the night – it was great to hear Chris say on stage that what we have is unique.”