300 apply for trampoline park jobs

A deluge of people have applied to work at the new trampoline park in Glenrothes.

Over 300 people have applied for the 30 jobs at the Pentland Park leisure facility.

The park aims to open in June

Xtreme Trampoline Park is aiming to open in June at the old MFI building.

Refurbishments are under way to fit out the property and transform it ahead of the opening next month.

Park boss Alan Bunting says they have received a lot of strong CVs from applicants.

“Our deadline was Friday, and there are a lot of people looking to work here. There’s a ratio of around 10 applicants for every job.

“There have been a lot of very good CVs. What it’s shown us is that there’s a lot of talent in Fife.

“It’s going to be quite difficult to sift through them all.

“We’ll also be looking for fitness instructors for classes we want to run in the evenings.

“We’ll be working with local groups to give access for underprivileged kids. It’s all part of giving back to the community, which is what we want to do.

“We’re going to be quite stringent on safety too.”

The building has now been cleared and work has begun on adding the neccesary facilities.

Alan added: “We have the trades in just now and the park builders should be in next week.

“It should be quite a quick process.

“We’re looking forward to the opening.”