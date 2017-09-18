89% of Scots pay for items they don’t even use on holiday

With many holiday-goers making the most of September travel deals, new research into packing habits has revealed Scots are officially a country of over-packers, with money being wasted on items that they aren’t even using.

Shockingly, 89% don’t even use the items they’ve paid extra for whilst on holiday and could save money by packing more efficiently.

The study, conducted by discount voucher website MyVoucherCodes found that books (43%) and excessive toiletries (30%) are the worst offenders for unused items, followed by too many shoes, after-sun and warm items such as jumpers and hoodies all coming in at 26%.

But not everyone is happy to part with their cash at check-in…

36% of Scots reported they moved as many items as they could from their hold luggage into their hand luggage to avoid excess charges.

A further 36% stated they would try to fit some of their luggage into a fellow traveller’s luggage while 13% would attempt to wear as many of their clothes as possible to avoid having to throw anything away.

And when it comes to packing styles, men across the whole UK are firmly ‘’Team Fold’ (71%) whereas more women roll their clothes compared to men (34%).

British men prefer to pack the night before a flight (31%) compared to women who like to get organised and write a list (43%) and pack a few days in advance (31%).

Profile of a Scottish over-packer:

Folds their clothes when packing (58%)

Thinks they are more of a bookworm than they actually are (43%)

Reckons they’ll need more toiletries (30%)

Puts extra items in a fellow traveller’s luggage (36%)

Tries to wear as many clothing items as possible when over the limit (13%)

Forgets to check facilities at their destination (6%)

Chris Reilly, managing director of MyVoucherCodes commented: “Holiday goers should check their luggage allowance before packing so there are no nasty surprises at the airport. The average hold luggage is 20kg but there are airlines such as Jet2 which offer a generous 22kg - so shoe lovers might be able to pack that extra pair after all.”

Top tips for packing perfection:

1. Write a quick list before packing – according to the survey, over 80% admit they pack too many items to use on holiday. A simple way around this, to save money on excess baggage charges and to make sure you don’t forget anything essential, is to write a good old-fashioned list.

2. Roll your clothes tightly – spending your holiday with a suitcase full of creased clothes won’t do any favours for the inevitable Instagram uploads. To look your freshly-ironed best and also save space, you’re better off tightly rolling your clothes rather than folding them.

3. Pack a canvas bag – a trusty canvas bag may not be your first thought when considering travel hacks, yet they make for excellent spare hand luggage capable of carrying shopping, beachwear or even dirty laundry – ideal for discretion when the cleaner comes around.

4. Do a “Joey” and wear your bulky items – even if you check the forecast in advance, we feel better packing a jumper or waterproof coat in case the weather turns. The trouble is bulky items like that take up way too much room. Instead, embody everyone’s favourite Friend (don’t tell Phoebe) and wear as much as you can on the plane.

5. Wrap your toiletries in cling film – you may think attacking your toiletries with cling film is a waste of valuable packing time, but consider how long it takes to clean clothes covered in erupted shampoo, face wash and sun cream. It may smell amazing, but you’ll be left having to spend money replacing items you need – not ideal for relaxing!

6. Leave no space un-filled – this classic tip usually involves stuffing your shoes with socks to make the most of that empty space. However, we’ll go a step further and tell you to also stuff your socks with fragile items like glass perfume bottles. The result? A Russian doll of packing efficiency.