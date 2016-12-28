A flying visit to Second Chance kennels

The staff and residents at Second Chance Dog Kennels in Thornton welcomed a special visitor last week.

Fife Flyers forward Chase Schaber popped along to the kennels to spread some festive cheer before Christmas.

Chase, a self-proclaimed dog-lover who has previously owned rottweilers, said: “It was a fun visit to meet some of the dogs at Second Chance Kennels.

“It’s great that there are places like Second Chance to help re-home dogs in this area and I know they will get a lot of much needed love and attention from Ena, Frank and the volunteers during their stay here.”

Chase is not the first Flyers player to visit the kennel. Kris Hogg stopped by during the 2012/13 season and Matt Reber and Jordan Fulton visited the following year.

Second Chance was founded in 1994 by Ena Conyon and her husband, Frank, who wanted to re-home dogs in the area. Since then the kennels has found homes for hundreds of dogs around Fife and Scotland.