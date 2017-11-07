Action-packed festivities in store at Twixmas!

A packed programme of fun for all will take place in Kirkcaldy’s Town Square in the three-day run up to, and including, Hogmanay.

The Festival of Township’s Twixmas event will run from Friday, December 29 to Sunday, December 31 and is being led by Kirkcaldy YMCA in partnership with Linton Lane Centre, supported by Fife Council and Kitty’s nightclub.

Kyle Falconer. Pic by David Shields

The festival aims to provide activities that will appeal to families, giving them something fun to do between Christmas and New Year, often a time when people don’t have a lot of money to spare.

Liz Easton, general manager of the YM, said: “We are hoping that the evening ticketed events will generate enough income to cover the costs of the family activities during the day.

“The collecting tins will be shaking around the marquee throughout the day and hopefully people will make a donation towards the cost.”

During the day there will be a wide range of activities for children and families including arts and crafts, face painting, cup cake decorating, a mini zoo and children’s entertainers, all free.

On the Friday night there will be a family ceilidh with young ceilidh band Lost Shores and dancers from the Danielle Law School of Dance.

The cost is only £5 per family, and tickets are available from Linton Lane Centre and Kirkcaldy YMCA.

Saturday will be a packed live music night, headlined by Kyle Falconer, front man of The View, and three local bands, Root System, Oskar Braves and Break the Butterfly.

Tickets are on sale at Skiddle.com at £15.

On Hogmanay the marquee will invite people to bring in the bells with popular Kirkcaldy band The Columbos.

The evening will be compered by John Murray of the town’s K107fm, with guest appearances by Kirkcaldy & District Pipe Band and dancers from Sarah Hendry School of Dance.

Tickets priced £12 are available from the YMCA, Linton Lane Centre and Kitty’s.

Councillor Neil Crooks, chairman of the Kirkcaldy area committee, said: “ We’ve enjoyed several events in the Town Square and the Twixmas activity delivers the strong public desire for a Hogmanay party combined with family entertainment. Let’s have a ball and be led into 2018 with the brilliant Colombos.”