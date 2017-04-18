Actor Brian Cox sets sights on Fife

A veteran Hollywood actor has said he might give up the glamour of New York and the States for a move to the East Neuk.

Scottish actor Brian Cox (70), who currently lives in New York with his wife and three children, said he would “probably” live in Fife and described Anstruther as “paradise”.

He said a summer trip to St Andrews had persuaded him to consider moving to the Kingdom.

Dundee-born Cox, famous for his roles as Argyle Wallace in Braveheart, William Stryker in X2 and villain Ward Abbott in the Bourne films, said in an interview with The Sunday Times: “I get very homesick as I get older.

“I’d probably go to Fife, though, if I do go back.

“Places along the coast such as Anster are paradise.

“The only problem is the cold.”

Cox said he would only consider moving back once his two teenage sons are finished at college.

Martin Dibley, member of Anstruther Community Council, said the people of the town would welcome Cox.

“He’s got good taste,” he said.

“It would be wonderful to have him here.

“We welcome anybody – we are very welcoming people.

“It’s a wonderful area.

“We’ve got everything – the scenery and the people.

“What more could you want?

“I think it’s far better in Anstruther than New York.

“Good for him.”

Anstruther has attracted its fair share of A-list visitors over the years.

Other top actors such as Tom Hanks and Robert De Niro have spent time visiting the town, taking in its scenery and tasting its fish and chips.

But Martin says he believes celebrities are attracted to the area because of its relaxed nature.

He said: “Anstruther is quite a magnet for well-known people.

“Celebrities like their privacy and around here people don’t make a fuss.

“I think they appreciate that.”