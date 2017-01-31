All-star cast set for Alhambra

An all-star cast is headed to the Alhambra Theatre as the touring show ‘Menopause: The Musical’ returns to the Dunfermline stage.

It promises a cast of hormonal women, memory loss one-liners and innuendo-laden versions of pop classics.

The cast includes Cheryl Fergison, best known form playing Heather in Eastenders, plus Maureen Nolan from The Nolans’ singing family.

Also joining them are Rebecca Wheatley from long-running BBC hospital drama, Casualty, and the Al Murray Show, and Ruth Bekerley who starred in Sky’s gripping Penny Dreadful.

It’s is an all-singing, all-dancing comedy and tickets are on sale at the box office.

