All the fun of the fair at Lammas Market

It’s been a week of fun, frolics and food in St Andrews this week, as the Lammas Market lit up the town.
Market Street and South Street were packed with people enjoying the fun fair and traders’ stalls, from Friday to Tuesday.
Thrill seekers both young – hoping to make the most of their free time before a return to school – and old jumped on the rides, while others explored the continental market.
Pictures by Dave Scott.
