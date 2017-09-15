An Autumn of entertainment at Fife theatres

The wraps have come off a new season of entertaintment across Fife.

The autumn 2017 brochure for the region’s main theatres has been published – and it’s packed with great shows.

Rapture Theatre's Streetcar Named Desire 70th anniversary tour

The OnFife publication covers Adam Smith Theatre in Kirkcaldy, Rothes Halls, Glenrothes, Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline and Lochgelly Centre, as well as the region’s museums and libraries.

It spotlights live music, great theatre and exhibitions as well as dance, and more from the N ational Theatre Live series which brings the West End into Fife.

Big names include Craig Hill who brings his Fringe sell-out show ‘Someone’s Gonna Get Kilt’ to Carnegie Hall on October 20, and the Adam Smith on January 26.

Hill is hugely popular with Fife audiences, and if you missed hin in Edinburgh last month, then this is the perfect catch-up.

Milton Jones (Pic:: Steve Ullathorn)

There is also comedy from Carl Hutchison at the Adam Smith on November 9 while Milton Jones, king of the most surreal one-line observations, comes to Kirkcaldy on Thursday, February 1.

Daniel Sloss is back at the venue on Friday, November 24

The AdamSmith also continues its highly successful series of National Theatre Live broadcasts, kicking off with Benedict Cumberbatch in Hamlet on Thursday, October 5.

It also screens Follies – Stephen Sondheim’s fabulous musical – on Thursday, November 23.

There is also live theatre as A Streetcar Named Desire takes to the stage in Kirkcaldy on Thursday, September 28, followed by The Strange Case Of Dr Jeckyll And Mr Hyde on Thursday, October 26.

Kirkcaldy Amateur Dramatic Society (KADS) showcase Pretty Things, from the pen of Liz Lochhead, from Thursday, October 19-21, while Fife Oprea presents The Magic Flute from Wednesday, November 1-4, and Kirkcaldy Amateur Operatic society (KAOS) deliver Top Hat from Monday, November 13-18.

Tribute shows dominate the schedules at Rothes Halls – you can enjoy the music of everyone from Sedaka to Presley, The Beatles, AC/DC, John Denver and Buddy Holly – but look out also for Lulu as she returns to town on Thursday, November 12.