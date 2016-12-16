Appeal for new members for Fife community council

The Royal Burgh of Burntisland Community Council is seeking new members who have an interest in the good of their town.

Some of the key roles have changed within the group recently, meaning that some members are taking on new responsibilities for the first time. It also means that there are vacancies for people who would like to become full members of the Community Council.

Bruce Stuart has been elected the new vice chairman, while George McLauchlan has moved to a new role as treasurer. His former role as minutes secretary will be taken by Lesley Backhouse.

Alex MacDonald remains as chairman and Gordon Langlands as secretary.

Mr MacDonald explained: “These changes are all a result of natural turnover. So of course it’s important that we continue to recruit a good cross-section of the community as new members.

“We particularly welcome people who want to attend a few meetings in order to help them decide whether the Community Council is for them.

“The only requirement is that potential members must be on the electoral roll for Burntisland. Beyond that, the Community Council takes its own decisions on which topics to pursue and how best to act in the interests of the local community.”

Existing members would be happy to provide an insight into current projects. Alternatively, information is available via e-mail to: burntislandcc@outlook.com.