Are you the Fifer who has won lottery windfall?

A Fifer has won the lottery!

The un-named winner from the Kingdom was one of two folk to scoop the the £25,000 jackpot in last night’s draw of the Scottish Children’s Lottery.

They were the first to match all five numbers of their tickets since the new lottery launched in October 2016.

The winners have been notified of their win.

The weekly online lottery was launched to raise money for children in Scotland, with proceeds helping to make a real difference to those who need it most. Charities that support children in Scotland can apply online for funding.

Each week, the winning numbers are drawn on air on STV and city channels STV Glasgow and STV Edinburgh, with a £25,000 jackpot and raffle prizes up for grabs.

Shown host, Jennifer Reoch, said: “We are thrilled to congratulate our very first jackpot winners and to pay out not only one but two big prizes from last night’s draw.

‘‘Playing the Scottish Children’s Lottery is a great way to help raise funds for children across Scotland - a fun and exciting game with a chance to win big every week while helping to make a real difference in the lives of children across the country.”

The money raised by the Scottish Children’s Lottery supports good causes in Scotland based on four key themes: early years’ intervention; education and health; employment, skills and employability; and community development and citizenship.

The other winner is from East Lothian