Arsenal star Ray Parlour set for Raith Hall of Fame night

The line-up for our 2017 Raith Rovers’ Hall of Fame show is complete with the addition of second VIP guest, Ray Parlour.

The former Arsenal star turned TV pundit will join Chris Kamara in front of a full house at the Adam Smith Theatre in Kirkcaldy on Monday, November 6.

Ray Parlour in action against Leeds United

They will be on stage with a host of Rovers’ legends - including several players making a very first appearance at the annual show – as seven more inductees are added to the club’s Hall of Fame.

The organisers are now putting the final touches to the show, with meetings planned across this week to pull it all together.

The Hall of Fame night is now in its fifth year, and is regarded as one of the best shows of its kind in Scotland.

It has brought the biggest names in football to Kirkcaldy – Harry Redknapp, Paul Merson, Jeff Stelling, Liam Brady, Charlie Nicholas and Gordon Strachan to name but a few – and inducted a host of Rovers’ stars from across the decades.

This year’s inductees include George McLay, the last of the club’s McCrae’s Battalion players who made the ultimate sacrifice in World War One.

Also being honoured are Jackie Stewart, Paul Sweeney, Shaun Dennis, Craig Brewster, former chairman Alex Penman, and former manager John McGlynn.

Parlour will be on stage chatting to host, Bill Leckie, about his life in football as well as the move into TV punditry.

Parlour was an Arsenal stalwart who twice won the league and FA Cup double under Arsene Wenger in almost 340 appearances across 14 years with the London team.

He went on to play three seasons with Middlesborough and one with Hull City, who he helped to avoid relegation.

He also gained 12 England caps before hanging up his boots and joining the ex-pros on TV. He joins colleague Chris Kamara on stage for a night of football anecdotes and tributes.

John Greer, one of the show’s organisers, said they were delighted to add him to the 2017 line-up.

‘’Ray had a fantastic career and is a highly respected commentator on the game – with many great stories to tell,” he said.

‘’Along with Chris Kamara he promises to add so much to our show - we can’t wait to welcome him to Kirkcaldy. ‘It is shaping up to be a very special show.’’

