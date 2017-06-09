Beach Highland Games down but not out

Kirkcaldy’s Beach Highland Games, due to take place tomorrow (Saturday), have had to be postponed.

Organisers made the difficult decision this morning based on the weather forecast for the weekend.

“We are very disappointed but with so many people involved, from stallholders to competitors travelling from all over the country, we had to make the decision in time for us to let everyone know,” said Councillor Alistair Cameron.

“However, it’s important to stress that the games are not cancelled just postponed and we hope to have a new date announced within the next week.”

As much of the activities take place on the beach, the rescheduled event will also depend on tide times.