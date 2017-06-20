Beauty spot spoiled by illegal dumping of tyres

A local beauty spot has been marred by the illegal dumping of dozens of used tyres.

Keils Den near Largo, which is popular with walkers, was hit when nearly 50 old tyres were tipped at one of its entrances.

The den was bought from the local estate through a community fundraising campaign around 30 years ago and given to the Woodland Trust Scotland.

Jill Aitken, Woodland Trust Scotland site manager, said: “People locally and across the country love and enjoy this wood.

“It is infuriating when it is treated in this way.

“Illegal dumping like this is a drain on our resources. We are a charity and it is galling to have to spend funds dealing with unnecessary waste like this.”

Keils Den, Largo.

The trust has appealed to dumpers to stop, and for the public to be vigilant for illegal activity and report registration numbers of suspicious vehicles to the police.

