Best of Scotland on one stage

You can’t beat a good old-fashioned variety show.

The Adam Smith Theatre hosts just such an occasion when the Scottish Comedy Variety Gala comes to town on Friday, August 18.

It features Dean Park, who is a weel-kent face to Scottish audiences.

Dean is at the helm of a line-up which celebrates the best in Scottish entertainment.

Look out for Comedy Central’s David Kay, and the talented mentalist Drew McAdam, as well as the superb Scottish Falsetto Sock Puppets. And you’ll also recognise Artie Trezies in a new role.

Artie was part of the Singing Kettle for decades, and now fronts a new tartan tales show.