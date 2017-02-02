Big names head backstage at Kinross

You don’t always have to travel to Edinburgh or Glasgow to see the biggest names performing live.,

Backstage at the Green Hotel in Kinross has long been port of call for a wide range of performers from across the decades - and their 2017 has some absolute gems in it.

Garry Tallent

Backstage kicks-off with Damian Wilson and Adam Wakeman sharing a stage on Friday February 17.

The Wakeman in question is indeed the son of Rick, legendary keyboard player with Yes, who has also worked with Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath as well as releasing four solo albums.

Damian Wilson is well known in the metal and prog rock world, playing with a number of bands as well as releasing his own material, but this marks the first time the duo have performed together.

John Verity is a name synonymous with a raft of legends – he has played with, or opened for, everyone from Hendrix to Joplin, from The Who to John Mayall’s Bluesbreakers, as well as recording with Keith Emerson , Greg Lake and Ringo Starr to name but three. He’s Backstage on Saturday, February 18.

March 2 brings Rab Noakes back to familiar territory – the acclaimed singer-songwriter hails from Cupar where he performed among old friend just recently.

The legendary Albert Lee – a regular visitor – has gigs on March 12, 16 and 17, while another name with a great rock pedigree, Deborah Bonham brings her band back on March 18.

Fans of Frank Zappa and Captain Beefheart may be keen to check out the Muffin Men featuring Denny walley on April 15 – his band often contains musicians who performed with the inspiring duo, and he was a member of the captain’s Magic Band, appearing on the original ‘Bat Chain Puller album.’

Garry Tallent is a name that will be instantly familiar to any Bruce Springsteen fan.

He’s the bass player in The Boss’ E Street Band – currently touring Down Under.

Tallent is heading to these shores, swopping E Street’s stadium gigs for something much more intimate at the Kinross venue on Monday, May 29.

He has put together a new seven-piece band to promote ‘Break Time’ – his debut album after a lifetime in the business.

With Springsteen’s world tour winding down, he now has the chance to hit the road and play venues such as Backstage and Oran Mor in Glasgow as part of a UK tour.

Support on the night comes from Kevin Montgomery.

There are some tribute acts worth catching too, including Slade UK on March 24, and Mama Genesis who play on September 1 and 2.

The first gig will concentrate on the band’s early work, while the second will showcase the big hits

September also sees a gig by another familiar face from the 1970s.

Judie Tzuke comes to the Kinross venue on Saturday September 30 for an acoustic concert.

She penned the timeless ballad, ‘Stay With Me ’Til Dawn’ in 1979.

Full listings for gigs Backstage At The Green Hotel can be found at www.mundellmusic.com