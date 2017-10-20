Book ploughs funds into farming charity

From livestock prices to alternative uses for wellies ... everything you ever wanted to know about rural life is revealed in a new book of fascinating facts about farming.

The book, Farming Facts and Fake News, has been compiled by north east Fife farming brothers Andrew and John Arbuckle, and follows the phenomenal success of Farming is a Funny Business, which so far has raised almost £50,000 for charity.

Proceeds from the sale of the book will once again go to Edinburgh-based RSABI, which supports people working in agriculture who are experiencing difficulties.

“After the success of Farming is a Funny Business, which sold almost 6000 copies, John and I thought hard about what our next publishing project should be,” explained Andrew.

“As far as we know there has never been a book of lists about farming and the countryside and the idea behind the new book was to fill that gap.

“Our new book covers the whole range of farm activities, in past and present day, with a mix of factual and fun lists.

“Our hope is that, after such a long dreich summer, it will raise a few smiles as well as funds for a brilliant Scottish farming charity.”

Lists include the restaurants that were the first 10 founding members of Quality Meat Scotland’s Scotch Beef Club; the most influential people in Scottish agriculture; the oldest clubs, most popular traditional songs and highest livestock prices.

There are also plenty lighter, fun lists – ranging from alternative uses of wellie boots to countryside odours, rostrum rhetoric and top farming songs.

The book also bravely tackles some of the serious issues facing modern-day farming – such as the thorny topic of succession.

The new book, priced £10, is being supported by farmer and TV presenter Adam Henson who has penned the foreword.

Nina Clancy, chief executive of RSABI, said: “Our sincere thanks go to Andrew and John Arbuckle for all the work they have put into producing this book which has an incredible 120 lists to enjoy.

“We are delighted that all the proceeds from the book sales will go to RSABI, Scotland’s rural charity.

“With Christmas not far away, the timing of the launch of the new book is a perfect opportunity for people to buy a stocking filler guaranteed to raise a few chuckles and help raise money for a charity which strives to support people in rural Scotland.”

In the last year, RSABI has helped around 850 people and given more than £500,000 in direct financial support.

Farming Facts and Fake News is for sale in many farm shops and can also be bought from the shop on the RSABI website, www.rsabi.org.uk.