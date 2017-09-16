Book review: Helen Fields - Perfect Prey

Helen Fields brought a new cop on to the Edinburgh scene in her debut novel, Perfect Remains, and instantly, left you wanting to know more.

Now DI Callanach returns in book two which lives up to all expectations. As Rebus ages into retirement and ill health, he is surely a perfect successor – one with much more yet to reveal too.

The Frenchman transplanted into Police Scotland after a harrowing departure from his home land, is again handed a complex, challenging case which starts with a festival goer being sliced open in the middle of a huge crowd, the killer disappearing within seconds.

It’s the first in a series of gruesome, motiveless murders around the city, and Callananch and Ava Turner, the colleague closest to him, have little to go on.

As always, Fields adds a parallel investigation to muddy the waters – one which takes them deep into the darknet, the sinister and dangerous underbelly of the internet – , and layers the pressure on from the top brass demanding answers and a conviction as the killing spree starts to alarm the public.

She pulls all the strands together in a plot which has great pace and more than maintains the promise and potential of the debut, Perfect Remains.

Book three is due in January. Can’t wait ...