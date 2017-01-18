Boost for Kiltwalk’s fund-raising drive

Charity fund-raisers now have more reason to enter this year’s Kiltwalk with news that Scottish philanthropist Sir Tom Hunter will boost the amounts raised at all four walks.

Sir Tom has pledged that for every £100 raised at each of the four walks, the Tom Hunter Foundation will add £10. In addition, sponsor Arnold Clark has announced that one lucky walker from each event could go home with a brand new car.

He made the announcement at the Kiltwalk’s inaugural ‘platform’ event, a day for charities to get together, network and learn more about best practice in areas such as marketing and fund-raising.

Sir Tom said: “This year we promise to do even more – for every £100 they raise The Hunter Foundation (THF) will add £10 with no limit.

“Our ambition is for Kiltwalk to be the lowest cost, best and most effective platform for every charity in Scotland to raise funds for what they believe in. I hope this 10 per cent leverage encourages even more people to wear some tartan and get walking to help those who need it most.”

Kiltwalk has raised around £3.5 million for Scottish charitable causes since 2011 and those who choose Kiltwalk as their charity see all of their fund-raising going to deserving causes via the STV Children’s Appeal. This year the events have been thrown open to support all registered charities in Scotland.

Paul Cooney, Kiltwalk chief executive, welcomed the announcement.

He said: “Last year, 8,000 people took part and raised almost £900,000, which was outstanding. This year, we want to raise more money and we want more people to take part, so we can help even more of those in Scotland most in need. Whatever your reason, whatever cause is close to your heart, sign-up for Kiltwalk and join us.

“If we raise £1 million in 2017, THF will add £100,000 with every penny going to the walkers’ chosen charities.”

The Royal Bank of Scotland Kiltwalk will return to Glasgow on April 30, Aberdeen on June 4 and Edinburgh on September 17, with a new event from St Andrews to Dundee on August 20.

And to be in line to win the car at each event, all entrants have to do is register and the more they fund-raise, the higher the chance of winning.

This year’s events will take place on the Sundays of April 30 in Glasgow, June 4 in Aberdeen, August 20 in Dundee and September 17 in Edinburgh. To register, visit www.thekiltwalk.co.uk