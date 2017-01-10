Bowie tribute at Kirkcaldy theatre

A musical event to mark the anniversary of David Bowie’s death will take place in Kirkcaldy tonight.

It’s one year ago to the day that the music legend passed away and in tribute hotly tipped local band The Shambolics will play a set comprising their own songs as well as some Bowie covers.

An advert from the FFP for David Bowie's Kirkcaldy gig in 1969

The celebratory gig has been organised in conjunction with the Kings Theatre Kirkcaldy and will take place at The Kings Hub on the High Street beginning at 7.30pm. Admission is free, but for those that can’t make it along the Kings will be showing the gig live on their Facebook page

And as our picture shows, it’s not the first time that Kirkcaldy has been treated to the Starman’s music!