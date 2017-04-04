‘Bridge walk’ permission sought for Forth Bridge

Network Rail is hoping to offer tourists and residents the opportunity to climb the Forth Bridge to visit a viewing platform 330ft above the Firth of the Forth.

A £10 million ‘Bridge Walk’ experience is being touted to offer similar sorts of experiences to those enjoyed all over the world by visitors to the Sydney Harbour Bridge and other similar types.

Tourists could enjoy these views from the Forth Bridge. Picture; Lisa Ferguson

In the walk, visitors will be able to walk the 127-year-old structure and make it one of the world class tourist destinations in the world.

The move comes after a more costly North Queensferry heritage centre was shelved, but the new plan could become the central point of the World Heritage Site.

Under such a move, visitors would pay between £60-£100 and will wear a safety harness before setting foot on the bridge.

The walk would offer unique views of the news Queensferry Crossing and the Forth Road Bride as well as a view of the estuary.

Tourists could have the opportunity to walk the Forth Bridge. Picture; Rob McDougall

It is estimated that up to 100,000 visitors could visit the site each year and talks are underway with Wire Sky, who offer the walking experience of the O2 Arena in London.

Craig Bowman, from Network Rail, said: “There seems to be great appetite for this kind of aerial adventure. People are prepared to pay a premium to get such amazing views and we hope they will add it to their bucket list of once-in-a-lifetime experiences.

“Just about everyone has seen the bridge and or pictures of it and many have family connections to those who worked to build it. We know people around the world admire it.”

If the plans are approved, tours will consist of groups of 15 who will spend 90 minutes on the bridge.

A view of the Queensferry Crossing from the Forth Bridge. Picture; Lisa Ferguson

The first tours could begin in early 2020.