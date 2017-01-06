Bring the Bard’s work to the Cupar stage!

The countdown to our celebration of the Bard is under way!

Cupar Burns Club, in conjunction with the Fife Herald, is again organising the annual competition for local schoolchildren to mark the anniversary of Robert Burns’ birth.

The competition is in two age categories – one for pupils at primary school and one for those attending secondary schools.

Entrants in each may perform for up to four minutes in one of several categories.

They are verse speaking, vocal solos, instrumental solos and bagpiping.

For primary schools (P4-7) and secondary schools (S1-S6) can perform any Burns poem or song, either one piece of Scottish music or a Scottish/Burns medley.

Competitors may have their own accompanist, but an official accompanist will be in attendance.

The competition will be held in Cupar Old Parish Church Centre, Kirk Wynd, on Thursday, February 2, at 9.15 am.

Teachers, family members and friends are all welcome to attend to hear the pupils performing.

Youngsters can take part in all sections of the competition.

Get this week’s edition of the Fife Herald for details on how to enter.