Burntisland is home to UK’s most immaculate bedroom

A nationwide search to find the UK’s best dressed bed has crowned a house-proud mother from Burntisland as winner.

Ruth MacQueen (43) won the Time 4 Sleep competition after submitting a photo of her teenage daughter’s classic white and pink themed bedroom.

best-dressed bedroom competition winner Burntisland

The online bed retailer launched the competition after recognising that folk liked to take photos of their home interiors, proven by hashtags on Instagram such as #bedroomgoals, #bedroomdecor and #interiorstyling boasting almost three million posts.

Entries were of a particularly high standard, as house-proud Brits submitted photos of their themed spaces, including a nautical inspired room, with a ship’s wheel chandelier hanging from the ceiling above the bed centrepiece, and a traditional stag inspired room.

Ruth’s entry stood out for it’s clean, polished look; a perfect example of a beautifully made up, well thought out, teenage bedroom.

​Ruth said: “We recently decorated our daughter’s bedroom, and just loved the white dormitory style bed frame that finishes the room off.

“I enjoy making it look pretty and feminine as it’s the room I’d have dreamed of having as a teenager!

“I’m absolutely delighted to win a brand new mattress from Time 4 Sleep, and I’m extremely flattered my daughter’s bed was chosen out of all the other great entries.”

Ruth will receive a brand new mattress up the value of £399.

Jonathan Warren, director at Time 4 Sleep, said: “Ruth is a worthy winner of our best-dressed bed competition, and we’re thrilled that she took the time to enter.

“The bedroom is a picture of elegance and there has obviously been a lot of thought and consideration for every single item in the room.

“We hope the new mattress will be the final touch to an already beautiful bed!”