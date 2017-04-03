Butefest adds bands to line-up

The countdown to Butefest 2017 is well and truly underway with a host of bands now announced.

The three-day event kicks off in late July, and promises to offer another diverse line-up of live music.

The organisers are also looking for volunteers to join the team in a host of roles.

The latest bands signed up comes from across the UK and abroad, and cover a wide range of genres.

Among the names announced are The Skys from Lithuania who are playing their only Scottish date on the islands.

The award-winning band are huge in their home country with five albums behind them, and a US tour on the horizon.

Africa Entsha bring the sound of accapella to Butefest, peforming everything from gospel to covers of pop songs.

The group sings in Zulu and English and have performed at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe three times.

Beat box fans can look forward to Bigg Taj the Superstar Sardar - the original Indian Beatboxer, at the forefront of the Asian hip hop movement, there’s hiphop from Leeds’ based artist JackCity, while Megan Adams mal be a familiar name to many.

She was one of the ‘Poppy Girls’ at the age of 10, who released the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal single in 2013.

They performed live in front of the Queen at the annual Festival of Remembrance. Their single reached number 13 in the charts and the girls went on to record a top 30 selling album.

Since then, Megan has concentrated on her solo career, releasing her debut album in 2014.

They join an expanding line-up which also includes bands such as The Chair – Orkney’s finest who promisee ‘’full blooded stomp music’’ – Gerry Cinnamon, who won the best live act at the Scottish Alternative Music Awards, and Cornwall outfit, Three Daft Monkeys.

Butefest has already confirmed The Wedding Present as headliners along with We Are Scientists, and the return of last year’s stand-out performers, Colonel Mustard and The Dijon Five.

Organisers are also looking for islanders to join the team of volunteers who work behind the scenes.

Help is needed on site, with traffic management and also building the site.

Full details are on their Facebook page.

Butefest runs from July 28-30.