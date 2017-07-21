Butefest: Five bands to see ...

Music festivals are about more than just the headliners.

On every line-up you will find some hidden gems – bands that may be knew to you, and who just blow you away.

The Coaltown Daisies (Pic: Walter Neilson)

Here’s our top five you need to see at Butefest 2017:

1 The Coaltown Daisies

Fifers Viv and Lynsey launched a fabulous album ‘’This Old House’’ last year after gigging at folk clubs, acoustic and open mic nights everywhere, and trips around Scotland to perform live.

They’ve played with Glen Tilbrook and Horse McDonald, to name but two well known performers, and their song was adopted as the official theme for World Whisky Day.

Fay Fife (Pic: Cath Ruane)

2 The Begbies

The Begbies were a huge hit in the Butefest marquee last year - a real powerhouse set that blew up a storm and had everyone on their feet.

Every festival needs a blast of two tone/ska, and The Begbies deliver thanks to a talented line-up, and a great, uplifting sound.

3 Colonel Mustard & The Dijon Five

Unforgettable set at Butefest 2016 – back by popular demand.

The buzz from their mid afternoon zapped across the festival and injected a new level of energy both on stage and off.

If you haven’t seen them live before, you are in for a treat.

Great music that makes you want to dance, catchy choruses that make you want to sing … oh, yes, and audience participation that is mandatory.

So, store away your chairs - even you lot at the back! - and be prepared to get involved with the yellow brigade!

4 Countess of Fife

A new name perhaps, but fronted by one of Scotland’s greatest - the legendary Fay Fife.

Fay fronted The Rezillos/Revillos who burst on to the punk scene with their comic art creations and electrifying songs such as ‘Top Of The Pops;’ which they performed ON Top of the Pops.

She returns to Butefest with this new collaboration which features Allan McDowall of post punk country outfit So You Think You’re A Cowboy, while studio sessions have also featured the legendary Ted McKenna on drums. They played their debut gig in Edinburgh earlier this month, and their Butefest set comes as they launch a download single too.

5 Harry & The Hendersons

A Butefest debut forms part of their summer of Scottish festivals which culminates with gigs at the Edinburgh Fringe next month. Think Americana meets country meets folk for a wonderful sound, and some smashing vocal harmonies ...

