Campaign launched to fund St Andrews winter lights

Bid St Andrews has launched a fundraising campaign for winter lighting for the town.

The organisation is looking to raise around £15,000, which it will use to bring a new lighting scheme, called St Andrews Sparkles, to the town for the winter months.

It has already found more than £40,000 in funding from a number of sources, including a siginificant investment from itself, representing the business community of St Andrews.

At an event on Wednesday, attendees were shown a demonstration of what the lights will look like, and what could happen if the group gets the funding it is looking for.

The Hamish Foundation, which is working alongside BID, also launched its fundraising campaign.

Rhonda McCrimmon, manager of BID St Andrews, said: “The BID have taken responsibility for the town’s winter lights for the first time.

“For the scheme we want to do, the contributions that have been made are not enough.

“Last year, South Street was not lit at all. We will light that and we want the lights to run for longer.

“It will also be winter lights rather than Christmas lights.”

The lights, rather than featuring traditional Christmas staples like reindeer and Santa, will instead reflect the area, with iconic images of the town such as the cathedral and Old Tom Morris.

It is hoped the lights will be put up in November, and stay up in the town through until February. To support the fundraising, visit www.justgiving.com and search for St Andrews Sparkles.