Campaign to bring Christmas lights to Fife town

A fundraising campaign has been launched to bring some Christmas sparkle to Kennoway.

The campaign, run by Kennoway Community Shed and Kennoway Community Council, aims to raise an initial £6000 to purchase Christmas lights to hang on trees in the centre of the town.

The hope is to then raise another £14,000, which would be used to buy a full set to light up Kennoway during the festive period.

Bob McPhail, chair of the Shed, said: “Christmas is a magical time of year, and we’ve only ever had a Christmas tree and whatever lights are up in shops.”

You can donate to fundraiser by searching for Kennoway Christmas lights on Justgiving.