Can you help Glenrothes YMCA’s festive appeal?

A Christmas appeal has been launched for hats, scarves and toileteries.

Glenrothes YMCA wants to help as many individuals and families as possible – and is urging kind-hearted Fifers to make a donation.

They are looking for adult hats, scarves and toileteries which can be included in gifts to be handed out over the festive season.

Donations can be handed in at Glenrothes YMCA until December 14.

The premises are open Monday to Friday from 9.30am to 12.30pm, and 1.30pm to 4.00pm.