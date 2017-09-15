Carnegie Hall celebrates 80 years

It’s a big year for the Carnegie Hall in Dunfermline.

The famous west Fife theatre celebrates its 80th anniversary with a programme of shows and activities.

Dunfermline - Carnegie Hall

It launches with a red carpet screening of The King’s Speech to tap into the spirit of 1937, screens Laurel and Hardy’s classic Way Out West, and marks eight decades of shows with a fantastic exhibition.

The Carnegie Hall also has a cracking programme for the autumn season.

Its headline name has to be Ricky Ross, frontman of Deacon Blue, who plays live to mark the release of his seventh album, on Saturday, November 18.

There is music from Newton Faulkner (Monday, October 30), Phil Collins’ tribute And Finally (Thursday, November 2), while the ever popular Joe Longthorne returns on Wednesday, October 18.

And the venue celebrates the New Year in traditional style with the Royal Scottish National Orchestra’s Viennese Gala on Saturday, January 6.

What a way to start the year!