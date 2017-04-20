Celebrating 25 years at Kirkcaldy’s Betty Nicol’s

Staff members from across the last quarter of a century gathered to celebrate the silver anniversary of Betty Nicol’s pub on Kirkcaldy High Street.

The pub opened its doors on April 2, 1992 and current owners John and Nan Wilson marked the occasion with a special invite-only party evening, comprising former and current staff and pub regulars, some of whom have made it a home from home for the last 25 years!

John said: “A lot of our regulars were asking me to do something for the anniversary – some of them had been here for the original opening.

“Kevin Henderson, Kev Clark and Kenny Hutchison came and played music, as they had on the opening night in 1992 and we had a quiz based on Kirkcaldy 25 years ago.

“We invited staff who had worked here over the years – we tracked a few down through Facebook.”

John said he wanted to put on the night as a thank you to his loyal customers.

“It’s one of the few pubs in Kirkcaldy that’s had its regulars for such a long time and we are a community pub, even though we’re on the High Street,” he added.

Also at the event were original owners Drew and Mary Nicol, who bought the premises – lying empty in its previous guise of the Fun Pub – and named it Betty Nicol’s after Drew’s mum.

Drew, who was in charge for 12 years, said: “I remember the opening night, Jimmy Nicholl who was Raith Rovers manager at the time did the official opening. It was a lovely night and it was great to see so many nice people again.

“I’m proud that it’s still going under my mother’s name and if anything it’s even better now than when I had it!”