Checkmate as new Glenrothes chess club holds first contest

As the recent television documentary The Council highlighted, Glenwood can often be seen in a negative light.

However, a new group in the library has been proving a real boon for some of the older children in the area.

Winners of the first Glenwood Library Chess Club tournament. From left, Kuba Wolowinski, who won the silver medal; Dylan Webster, who had the highest score and took the gold medal; and Mitchell Colville, who won the bronze medal.

Glenwood Chess Club, which started in August, last week held its first competition.

Dylan Webster had the highest score and received the gold medal and a chess book. Jakub ‘Kuba’ Wolowinski won the silver medal and Mitchell Colville was won bronze.

The boys all said thank you to Alan and Sam Kearns for all their tutelage and encouragement over the past few months and for hosting the competition. Mr Kearns expressed thanks to Stuart Blyth of Kirkcaldy Chess club for assisting with the competion and for gifting of three chess sets, which will allow the Glenwood club to grow. The medals and prizes were supplied by Chess in Schools and Communities.

The next meeting is on Thursday, January 12, at 4pm and new members welcome.