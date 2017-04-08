Circus of Horrors returns to Fife

The show that stormed into the finals of Britain’s Got Talent and is now a West End smash is back to mark its 21st Anniversary in spectacular style at Rothes Halls.

The Circus of Horrors’ ‘‘Never-ending Nightmare’’ comes to the Glenrothes theatre on April 20.

Audiences can expect a night of grisly murders and the most bizarre circus acts on earth.

Annually the Circus of Horrors plays over 100 UK theatres and this tour has expanded to take in festivals throughout the world .

The group became the only circus ever to reach the finals of Britain’s Got Talent and the first circus to perform in London’s West End for over 100 years.

Their appearances on various subsequent TV shows have turned what started as a cult show into a household name.

The Circus of Horrors started out at the 1995 Glastonbury’ Festival and became an instant hit, touring all over the world: including festival appearances with Alice Cooper, Eminem, Motley Crue, Oasis, Iron Maiden, the Manic Street Preachers, and Foo Fighters.