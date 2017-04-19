Coast Along - new exhibition for Rothes Halls

Art lovers in Fife can look forward to a forthcoming exhibition.

The Fife Space Gallery at Rothes Halls in Glenrothes is the venue for ‘Coast Along’ – featuring the work of a Fife artist.

It runs from May 30 until the end of July.

Coast Along spotlights the work of Dunfermline artist Scott Hunter.

He has earned recognition for a subtle, narrative style and an innovative approach to printing and displaying his work.

Inspired by nature, Scott will present a series of film photographs taken along the Fife coastline.

These will be displayed as Japanese scrolls.

The exhibition focuses on work developed over the past 18 months and gently explores themes of femininity, transience and mortality.

Printed on translucent Washi paper, each piece takes on a specific theme yet retains an air of ambiguity for the audience to draw their own interpretations.

Scott’s photography has a distinctive painterly quality with drips and brushstrokes evident in the seascapes, whilst the soft colours in the landscapes exude a relaxing sense of calm similar to that of a watercolourist.

Scott will also be showcasing a collection of cyanotype prints, produced in his studio in Kinghorn.

This 176 year old analogue process produces beautiful, melancholic images in Prussian blue.

The exhibition features organic textures and effortlessly blends traditional and modern techniques allowing the work to retain a contemporary aesthetic that blurs the lines between analogue and digital practices.

Throughout the course of the exhibition, Scott will deliver specialist workshops focusing on some of the more unusual methods of his practise. Dates for these will be confirmed once the exhibition has opened.

The exhibition has a private prview on May 27 before opening to rthe public. for the rest of summer.

The gallery is situated upstairs at Rothes Halls.