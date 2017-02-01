Couple mark 60th anniversary

Last week featured a particularly special day for one East Neuk couple.

Family, friends and wellwishers extended congratulations to John and Margaret Smith, of Milton Crescent in Anstruther, who were celebrating their diamond wedding on Thursday.

Mr and Mrs Smith had plenty of memories to reflect on while looking back over 60 years of marriage, and among those helping them to mark their special day was East Neuk and Landward councillor John Docherty, who called in to present the couple with flowers on behalf of Fife Council (picture by Andrew Beveridge).