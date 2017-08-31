Couple’s dream honeymoon thanks to charity golf day

A Leuchars couple will be flying high next year thanks to an annual golf fundraising day.

Elaine Dryden and Paul McLaren were the winners of flights to New York, the top prize in a raffle that was part of the day at Drumoig in aid of Guide Dogs.

Elaine said: “Paul and I get married next year and now we can have our dream honeymoon.”

However, the real winner on the day was the Guide Dogs charity, which received £16,000.

It was the sixth annual event organised by Danny Rooney, who has been a volunteering with the charity for ten years.

He said: “I’m delighted and shocked that so much money was raised.

“I’d like to give thanks to the local community and businesses who not only sold raffle tickets but were very generous with their donations. Special thanks to my friends Graeme and Jane Howard from Newport for their many donations, including covering the cost of the flights to New York, which enabled us to raise so much money for Guide Dogs.

“Drumoig Golf Resort have very kindly invited us back on August 25, 2018.”

Congratulating everyone on a very successful day, north east Fife MP Stephen Gethins said: “Well done to the organising team at Guide Dogs, in particular event organiser Danny Rooney for his sterling work”

Anne Rowse, Community Fundraiser for Guide Dogs, said: “Danny is a tireless and inspirational supporter of Guide Dogs and we are incredibly grateful for his support.”