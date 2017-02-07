Cupar pool upgrade goes swimmingly

Accessing sports and leisure facilities has been greatly improved for disabled users thanks to the completion of a new purpose-built changing area at Cupar Leisure Centre.

The accessible changing area now brings the centre in line with other Fife Sports and Leisure Trust facilities across the region which have had similar upgrades for disabled use, and, meets requirements laid down by PAMIS, the organisation which supports people with profound and multiple learning disabilities.

The project, funded and delivered by Fife Council in partnership with the trust, has been designed with the local community as its focus. Extensive consultation was carried out with regular users in order to meet the needs of children, young people and adults who require an accessible solution to participate in sport, particularly swimming, at the centre.

Teachers and pupils from Kilmaron School were part of the consultation team, and head teacher Isla Lumsden said: “This purpose built and well-appointed changing place will really welcome our youngsters with additional physical needs to the Cupar Pool. School staff are delighted with the space saving equipment that will allow them to provide the care the youngsters need more effectively.”

Allan Reid, area leisure manager for Fife Sports and Leisure Trust, said: “The trust is committed to providing access to its sports and leisure facilities for all members of the local community and staff at Cupar Leisure Centre are delighted that we can offer improved access for disabled users.

“The refurbishment provides a large space to allow cares to assist disabled users, a height-adjustable shower trolley and shower facilities to cater for all requirements, an overhead hoist to reduce manual handling and improved toilet access. We are confident that the changing area will greatly improve the experience of those with additional support needs when using the centre.”

Cllr Mark Hood, executive committee member and chairman of Fife Sports Partnership added: “Increasing access to sport and physical activity opportunities is a top priority and I’m pleased that these improvements at Cupar Leisure Centre will help to contribute to delivering on that commitment.”

Our photo shows Flo Guthrie of Kilmaron School with service user Ashley Judd, Allan Reid and Cupar Councillors Karen Marjoram and Margaret Kennedy.