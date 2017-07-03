Cyclists raise £3500 for LoveOliver

More than £3500 was raised for children’s cancer charity LoveOliver at its annual cycling event on Saturday.

Around 25 people climbed on their bikes to take part in the fundraiser, with some cycling a 44-mile coastal route and others doing a 76-mile countryside route.

The cyclists started at Kincardine and all the riders finished at Blacketyside Farm, where a fun day and a barbecue were being held to greet them.

The organisation had help from various businesses, with cycling clothing company Endura suppling the kit, Kirkcaldy restaurant O’Connells providing the BBQ equipment, and Blacketyside staff helping to serve up the food.

Among the cyclists was Oliver’s dad, Andy Gill, Oliver’s consultant from Edinburgh Sick Kids, Dr Mark Brougham, and the Leven Baptist Church minister, Rev Mark Pexton.

Two of the cyclists, not content with just cycling the route, used a tandem bike and dressed as M&Ms.

All the funds that were raised go to LoveOliver, which funds research into childhood cancer.

It is currently funding its second 4 year PhD student and supports all childhood ongology families in Scotland.

Since it started in 2011 it has raised more than £425,000 thanks to the efforts of volunteers and fundraisers, and generous donations.