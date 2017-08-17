Doors will open at the Kings Theatre in Kirkcaldy

The popular behind the scenes tours of Kirkcaldy’s Kings Theatre will form part of Doors Open weekend next month.

Tours of the building, which is undergoing a major refurbishment, took place last year and proved to be a huge hit with members of the public, keen to see the work taking place to restore the theatre to its former glory.

Prior to that, Cupcake Coffee Box on Kirkcaldy High Street is holding a fundraising day with all money going to the Kings Theatre project.

And that will be followed later on this year with a comedy night.

Stephen Barbour, head of events for the Kings Theatre, said the fundraising day on August 25 will have a range of events on offer.

“He said: “From 11am until 4pm there will be bingo on the hour, every hour, and then from 5-7pm we’ll have table magician Brian McCormack going around performing for customers.

“Then from 7pm onwards there will be an open mic night. We’re inviting people we know to come along, but anyone can take part.

“There’ll be a bit of everything from poetry, comedy and spoken word, along with music, so there are lots of different things.”

Further comedian will come courtesy of Canadian funnyman Craig Campbell, who is coming back to the Lang Toun to play a fundraising show called ‘Easy Tiger’ for the Kings September 23 at the Beveridge Park Hotel.

Tickets are on sale now at Eventbrite.co.uk.

But before then is the main event - Doors Open Day on Sunday, September 10 which Stephen admitted is “a big deal for us”.

“Last time we did the tour we showed 300 people around but we had the demand for many more,” he said.

“This time we’ll be running two 45-minute tours per hour from 9am-9pm, taking in a lot more of the theatre than we were able to show last year.

“There’s now access to the projection room areas and we can take people downstairs – that was still flooded last time!

“And we can also take groups through into the YWCA building. There will be a route you can follow there with volunteers explaining what our plans are.”

The tours will leave from the Kings Hub beside the theatre and are free, though people will be able to leave a donation.

Stephen added: “The foyer is now all opened up, with the stair divide and false ceiling now both gone, so there’s a lot more work done to the building for people to see.”

Tours must be booked via the Kings Theatre Kirkcaldy page by direct message, by emailing Stephen on stephen@tktk.co.uk or by visiting the Kings Hub.