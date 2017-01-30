E Street’s Gary Tallent set for Kinross gig

Garry Tallent is a name that will be instantly familiar to any Bruce Springsteen fan.

He’s the bass player in The Boss’ E Street Band – currently touring Down Under.

Tallent is heading to these shores, swopping E Street’s vast stadium gigs for something much more intimate.

And his schedule includes a visit to the Green Hotel, Kinross; the latest big name to perform under the ‘Backstage’ banner at the venue.

Tallent plays there on Monday, May 29 as part of his first solo tour.

He has put together a new seven-piece band to promote ‘Break Time’ – his debut album after a lifetime in the business.

Garry Tallent - Break Time album cover

It’s line-up includes Fats Kaplan and Kristi Rose.

With Springsteen’s world tour winding down, Tallent now has the opportunity to hit the road and play venues such as the Green Hotel and also oran Mor in Glasgow as part of a UK tour.

While best known as Springsteen’s long-time bass man – his links with the Boss pre-date launching E Street of which he was a founder member – Tallent is an established record producer in his own right.

Now in his 60s, he has branched out as the leader of his own band with an album soaked in country and rockabilly as a result of his move to Nashville during the 1990s.

Tallent was born in Detroit but grew up in New Jersey where the music scene brought the E Street’s original band members together in the 1970s.

Support on the night comes from Kevin Montgomery.

The Green Hotel gig is a rare chance to see an E Street legend up close and personal.

