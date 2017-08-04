Events announced for St Andrews Photography Festival

A packed month-long schedule of events has been announced ahead of this year’s St Andrews Photography Festival.

The festival launches on September 1 and will feature exhibitions, workshops, talks, special events and more, as it celebrates 176 years of Scottish photography.

Scottish photographers, both historic and contemporary, will be celebrated at various locations around the town.

Currently, there are 13 exhibitions planned and 17 talks and workshops, which will be featured at venues both indoor and outdoor.

There are also numerous ‘Fringe’ exhibitions, talks and workshops.

‘Fringe’ is a new element which has been introduced to engage creative people in the area, with all events organised by the photographers themselves.

Themes featured in this year’s exhibitions range from celebrating Scotland’s excellence in design, technology, engineering and innovation, to snapshots of Scotland’s photographic history.

A photography competition has also been organised, with the winner having the chance to create an exhibition of their own at the Byre Theatre for the duration of the festival.

The official launch of the festival is on September 2, with previews of the exhibitions taking place, giving attendees the chance to meet the photographers.

Rhonda McCrimmon, BID St Andrews manager, which co-developed the festival, said: “After the success of last year’s event we are very much looking forward to offering an exciting theme for 2017, ‘Scot at Home’.

“It has been over 175 years since the discovery that changed how we view and document the world around us.

“Talks by academics and artists, tours revealing the hidden photographic history of the town, and historic process workshops will complement the exhibitions, allowing visitors to delve into photographic history.”

Rachel Nordstrom, of the Special Collections Division of the University of St Andrews Library, co-developer and organiser of the festival, added: “I am very impressed with the extensive variety of exhibitions and events we have on offer at the Photography Festival this year and the calibre of the leading photographers that we have secured to support the month-long programme of exhibitions and events.

“It will be a wonderful celebration of photography in Scotland and the history of photography in St Andrews.”