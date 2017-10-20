‘Expect the unexpected’ as Craig Hill returns to Fife

Scotland’s favourite kilted comedy treasure is heading to Fife with his 18th brand new show as part of a new UK tour.

Craig Hill is set to appear on stage tomorrow night (Friday) at Carnegie Hall in Dunfermline with his new show, Someone’s Gonna Get Kilt, before returning to the Kingdom early next year at the Adam Smith Theatre in Kirkcaldy on Friday, January 26.

The new tour follows his latest total sell-out Edinburgh Fringe season. Internationally renowned for his cheeky, irreverent and no-holds-barred comedy, Craig’s razor-sharp improvisation as well as unsurpassed audience rapport are the perfect recipe for a joyous, laughter-packed evening that audiences will never forget.

Craig told the Press what Fifers can expect from his new show.

He said: “Audiences can expect the unexpected! I like the shows to have an element of improvisation in them which keeps me on my toes and keeps the show fresh and fun.

“So who knows what we’ll find but there has always been some corker moments at The Carnegie! Also I’ll be singing, dancing and sharing all the best stories from my travels that have made me laugh throughout the year.

“I have performed at the Carnegie hunners of times! Ok, maybe five or six. I’ve been coming back to Dunfermline every year and this year the Carnegie Hall is 80 so it’ll have that extra wee buzz for its birthday.”

He is also looking forward to returning to the Adam Smith early next year: “That’s another lovely gig with a well up for it audience so yes very much looking forward to doing it again”, he added.

Craig said it doesn’t matter which part of the country he is performing in, his audiences are always ready to embrace his unique brand of comedy: “Audiences are more similar than you imagine,” he continued.

“It’s more about the type of people who come to see your show and mine are always riotous and fun!”

But where did he get the inspiration for his latest offering, ‘Someone’s Gonna Get Kilt’?

Craig said people and situations always provide him with his material: “My shows are always based on observations from everyday life that we can all relate to or see ourselves in.

“I keep a note of everything that makes me laugh throughout the year then build a show round that. I think comedians tend to look at life through comical eyes so there’s plenty of material out there.”

He said he always tries to give his show a local flavour depending on which part of the country he is performing in: “I usually localise it a bit and play with local place names etc to make it more for that audience,” he said.

Firmly established as one of Scotland’s best-loved entertainers, and a former winner of the Radio Forth Fringe Award, Craig has sold out all 18 of his Edinburgh Festival Fringe seasons.

His extensive sell-out UK and worldwide tours also include regular seasons at comedy festivals such as Sydney, Melbourne and Perth.

He has performed at The London Palladium, hosted a specially created alternative variety show ‘Craig Hill’s Forbidden Vaudeville’ for Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber and in 2015, he was the UK Ambassador for Montreaux Comedy Festival’s Jokenation contest.

He has numerous BBC TV series to his name and his international TV credits include Australian comedy panel show Good News Week, hosting Sydney Comedy Festival’s prestigious Cracker Night gala and storming Montreal’s all-alumni showcase The Best Of Just For Laughs.

Earlier this year, Craig also donned his gumboots, put on his camouflage kilt and made his Glastonbury debut.

Craig has been performing live comedy for 19 years now and still really enjoys doing his stage shows, as well as doing pre-recorded television work. He said: “There’s such a buzz performing live especially when it’s off the cuff – it’s so exhilarating!

“I like both though for different reasons, but the live stuff really keeps you sharp.”

He added: “I have been doing live comedy for 19 years – 19 years can you believe it? But I feel very lucky to have found something I enjoy doing so much and yes I definitely still get a buzz.”