Extra tickets on sale for Brown & Bremner

Extra tickets have been released to cope with demand to see Rory Bremner and Gordon Brown on stage in Kirkcaldy.

The former Prime Minister and the impressionist are appearing at the Adam Smith Theatre, on Friday, November 10.

The show is to raise funds for the Cottage Centre, Jennifer Brown Research Lab and Fife Cultural Trust.

It forms part of a tour to promote Mr Brown’s new memoirs, My Life, Our Times – and is the only show where he will be joined by Bremner.

As a result of high levels of bookings a second hall, the Beveridge Hall, has been opened up to cope

Mr Brown said: ‘‘ I am delighted so many want to hear Rory and help local charities in this way

‘It will be a great night to remember and I’m sure hundreds will enjoy his performance

‘“The last time was in Fife in 2014, it was packed out and was wildly applauded for his comedy and satire

‘‘Now that three years later he is back for a one off event is great news for Fife’

Tickets priced at £5 from the theatre box office or online here OnFife