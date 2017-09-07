Faulty Towers Dining Experience comes to Fife

It ran for just 12 episodes between 1975 and 1979, but Fawlty Towers remains as popular to this day.

John Cleese’s classic sitcom was voted number one in the BFI’s 100 Greatest British Television Programmes in 2000.

Faulty Towers Dining Experience

And it continues to stand the test of time with repeat screenings across a number of TV channels.

It has also inspired a live dinner like no other, and it is coming to Fife later this year.

The Faulty Towers Dining Experience is at the Old Course Hotel in St Andrews, for three nights, from November 9-11.

It’s a two-hour show with a three-course meal with you as the diners!

Two thirds of the night is improvised around you as the actors playing the roles of Basil, Sybil and Manuel, welcome their guests with service which can only be described as unique.

It has been a huge hit at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe for a decade, and has recently moved into a new venue in the George Hotel.

There is also a version of the dining experience in London’s West End, and it is now touring around the UK.

So, if you haven’t been, what can you expect?

Two words – mayhem and fun.

The fact the show feels so fresh is down to the en ergy and quick wit of the three actors who play their parts perfectly, and interactive so well with their guests.

This isn’t a reprrise of classic episodes, instead it captures the spirit of the legendary Torquay hotelier, his bossy wife and his wonderful but hopeless waiter Manuel with the sharpest comic timing, generating endless laughs throughout.

All you have to do is go with the flow, and enjoy the mayhem that erupts around you before, and during, your meal.

They start with a welcome in reception and allocate your tables, so be prepared to be part of the show from the very beginning.

The trio of actors at the Fringe, comprising Jonathon Saunders (Basil), Imogen Miller Porter (Sybil) and James Heatlie (Manuel) had their roles nailed perfectly, and they worked incredibly hard throughout the two hours.

They c ertainly gave you enough time to enjoy your meal while keeping the entertainment, and the laughter, flowing throughout – you can expect to find Sybil taking a seat at your table, and even Manuel climbing on top of it.

The more you go with it, the more this show sparkles..

The set pieces are sharp and superbly executed, the ‘misunderstandings’ between Manuel and his employers are played out perfectly and sit at the heart of the show, while their audience interaction is wonderful.

And they make it work seamlessly.

It’s glorious entertainment of the highest calibre from start to finish; a fantastic show that has universal appeal – our fellow diners during the Fringe included parties from the USA, Asia, Australia and Cape Town, underlining the international appeal of the show, and they all loved it.

The Faulty Towers Dining Experience is huge fun, and a fabulous night out.

Treat yourself to a seat!

>> Ticket details at Old Course Hotel