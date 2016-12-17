Festive face-off for workers at Fife charity office

A St Andrews-based charity has gone Christmas crazy, as staff compete to see who has the best decorations.

Workers at Worldwide Cancer Research, based at Madras House on South Street, are getting into the festive spirit with some serious decorating.

This year marks the latest effort by the charity’s departments to best each other in a festive face-off.

Communications manager Lucy Keen said: “It’s been going on for about six years. The finance team first started decorating, but the research team didn’t want to be outdone and it just escalated from there.

“One year staff came in on their day off to paint an entire wall.

“They did a Santa scene, with the sleigh and 3D presents that appeared to come out of the wall.

“It’s just a little healthy competition between departments.

“Everyone likes getting into the spirit of it. It’s not about prizes it’s all about pride.

“This year it was too difficult to judge as it was so close, so it came down to a sing-off.

“We had to do carols for the tiebreaker.

“The senior management team even sang Jingle Bells.

“Christmas is a great time for us all to take the time to get together and reflect on the year.

“It’s really important to get into the Christmas spirit as it’s a tough time for charities right now.

“It can give everyone a nice boost as we look back on the year.”

Worldwide Cancer Research funds research into any type of cancer anywhere in the world. The organisation aims to enhance the understanding of cancer and help find and develop better, more effective treatments.

The charity also recently raised £987 with a Christmas Carols concert, which was then matched by Barclays bank in St Andrews making it £1977.74.