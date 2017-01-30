Fife band set to rock biggest crowd of 67,000

Levenmouth’s Break The Butterfly have had their share of big gigs but excitement is building for their biggest to date – a crowd of 67,000.

The indie Scottish rock band have scored the pre-match slot at Murrayfield this Saturday for the Scotland v Ireland match.

“It’s definitely the biggest crowd we’ve played so far but we’re well prepared so more excited than nervous,” said singer Cameron Barnes.

The band recently changed management and have been working with new material and a new producer, who also works with other alternative Scottish bands Twin Atlantic and Fatherson, to further develop their sound.

They’re hoping to fit in a home gig soon to let their large and loyal local following hear the new material but also in the pipeline are tours in Germany and China.

Keep up to date with the band’s forthcoming plans at Break The Butterfly.