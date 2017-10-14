Fife chef steps up to the plate in international competition

Glenrothes chef Robbie Penman stepped up to the plate recently to compete for the honour of representing his country at the Global Chefs Competition final next year.

The 30-year-old, who is senior chef at Peebles Hydro, was part of a two man team from Scotland facing chefs from across Europe in the competition in Prague earlier this month.

Robbie was assisted by Jamie McKinnon, the current Scottish Young Chef of the Year, who works at the Seafood Restaurant, St Andrews.

Robbie, who is manager of the Scottish Culinary Team, had three hours to prepare a three course menu for six people.

And his menu wowed the panel of judges and brought him the honour of representing Northern Europe at the final in 2018.

Kevin MacGillivray, Scottish Culinary Team director, said: “It was a tough competition, however Robbie and Jamie had been determined to do well and their commitment and skill ensured that they have put Scotland firmly on the global culinary stage.

“We are incredibly proud as this is the first time that Scotland has been represented at the Global Chef final and we will be embarking on a campaign of fundraising to ensure we can support them on their journey.”

Next year is an important year for Scotland as Robbie and Jamie will both be part of the Scottish Culinary Team at the Culinary World Cup in Luxemburg.