Fife entertainment duo’s afternoon tea for cancer charity

After a decade of organising charity music events for various cancer charities, jazz and swing singer Grace Black is hosting her final one this weekend.

The Summer Swing Afternoon Tea for Macmillan Cancer Support will take place in the Cake Corner patisserie at the east end of Kirkcaldy High Street on Sunday from noon to 2pm, and everyone is invited along to enjoy some delicious treats – both culinary and musically!

Grace will be joined by keyboard player Ray Martine for a feast of swing and jazz music from the likes of Ella Fitzgerald, Michael Buble, Frank Sinatra and Robbie Williams.

And guests can relax and chill out to the music while enjoying a sumptuous afternoon tea courtesy of the Cake Corner which opened in February under the ownership of Salim Saga.

Tickets are priced £13.50, with £2 from each going to Macmillan Cancer Support.

Grace (57), from Glenrothes started organising concerts and events in aid of cancer charities in 2007 after undergoing treatment for breast cancer herself.

And over the past ten years she has raised around £10,000 for charities including Cancer Research UK, our Maggie’s centre, Love Oliver, Breast Cancer Care and Macmillan.

She teamed up with Ray (74), an accomplished piano and organ player who lives in Cupar, around five years ago after they met through Fife Jazz Club.

Since then they have performed the length and breadth of Fife, building up a popular following.

Grace, who works at St Andrews Uni, said: “I love singing and do so whenever I can, but organising the events takes up too much time, so I have decided this will be the last one, although I will still be available to perform at events.”

Tickets for the afternoon tea are available at the Cake Corner or call (01592) 571402.