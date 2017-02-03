Fife film event marks LGBT History month

Fife Cultural Trust is supporting LGBT History month with a film event in Kirkcaldy this Sunday.

Two films, Weekend (18) and Grandma (15) will be screened as part of the event which is being run in conjunction with LBGT Health and Wellbeing Fife.

The day will also include stalls and opportunities to meet others with free cake and coffee.

Weekend (18) is an award- winning British romantic drama starring Tom Cullen that tells the story of Glen and Russel who form an immediate connection after meeting in a club.

Grandma (15) stars Lily Tomlin as Elle, a grandma who has just broken up with her girlfriend.

When her granddaughter shows up unexpectedly, needing cash, they embark on a road trip through Elle’s past visiting all the skeletons in the closet along the way.

Evan Henderson, programme manager, Fife Cultural Trust, said: “Weekend and Grandma tie in really well with the rest of our diverse film programme at Adam Smith Theatre and we are delighted to be able to show them at this special event.”

The LGBT film festival takes place on Sunday.

Doors open at 12.15pm with the films screened at 1pm and 4pm.

You can see one film for £3 or both for £5.