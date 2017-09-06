Fife holiday park is a finalist in national tourism awards

Staff and managers at a Fife holiday park are celebrating after its customers voted them into not one but four categories of a major tourism award scheme.

It means that Elie Holiday Park, just outside the seaside resort of Elie, could reap a whole raft of top accolades in the upcoming Scottish Outdoor and Leisure Awards.

Now members of the park team and the business owners, Abbeyford Leisure, must wait until later this autumn to see just what the award judges decide.

Their verdicts will be made known at a glittering gala awards ceremony on 29 October which will be held at Glasgow’s Marriott Hotel.

Now in its second year, the Scottish Outdoor and Leisure Awards highlight businesses making outstanding contributions to the country’s tourism industry.

In the first round of the contest this summer, the public were invited to vote for their favourite Scottish holiday experiences across 17 different categories.

More than 35,000 votes were cast – and when the counting was complete, Elie Holiday Park was told that it was unique in having gained a place in four different lists of finalists.

It now appears in the categories of best family holiday park; best campsite; best self-catering accommodation, and best visitor attraction.

Located in Shell Bay, Elie Holiday Park provides luxury holiday homes to rent and buy, lodges with hot tubs, plus pitches for campers, touring caravans and motorhomes.

Owned by Abbeyford Leisure for over 30 years, the park draws thousands of visitors from across the UK and overseas – and also provides free access to local people in the area.

Attractions include its family-fun Robinson Crusoe Adventure Park which celebrates the area’s literary connections with Daniel Defoe’s famous novel.

Recent investment has seen the development of extra luxury holiday homes, and the opening of a new cafe which was shortlisted earlier this year for an architectural design award.

Abbeyford Leisure chairman David J Evans said everyone at the company was thrilled to learn of Elie’s landslide of votes in the Scottish Outdoor and Leisure Awards: “What makes us especially proud is that the public were putting their ticks against those tourism businesses which had provided them with the most amazing experiences.

“We know that for most people it’s not just the quality of the facilities provided, but also the standards of service they receive which matter most.

“That’s why we owe a really big thank-you to our staff team at Elie who always go the extra mile to make guests feel welcome and to provide first-class hospitality,” he added.